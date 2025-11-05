 Skip navigation
Jets put Andre Cisco on injured reserve

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:41 PM

The Jets made a couple of momentous transactions on Tuesday and they made another, less momentous one on Wednesday.

They announced that they have placed safety Andre Cisco on injured reserve. Cisco will miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury.

Cisco signed with the Jets this offseason and had 41 tackles while playing all but one defensive snap prior to getting hurt in the fourth quarter in Week 8.

The Jets filled his roster spot by signing safety Dean Clark off of their practice squad. He has played 44 special teams snaps in three appearances for the team this season.

Safety Jarius Monroe was signed to the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.