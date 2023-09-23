Jets put Duane Brown on IR, sign Sam Eguavoen to active roster

The Jets downgraded left tackle Duane Brown to out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots on Saturday and then they moved to rule him out of their next three games as well.

Brown has been placed on injured reserve and must remain on the list for at least four games before he’ll be eligible to return. Brown had shoulder surgery this offseason and he was also listed with a hip injury while missing practice every day this week.

Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are options to play in Brown’s place. Mekhi Becton is the team’s right tackle.

The Jets signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the practice squad to fill Brown’s spot on the roster. Offensive lineman Chris Glaser has been promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.