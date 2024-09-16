Jets RB Braelon Allen is youngest player to score from scrimmage since 1930

Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen scored a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 24-17 win and the first of them made a little history.

Allen took a flip from Aaron Rodgers for a 12-yard score in the first half and that made him the youngest player to score from scrimmage since 1930. Allen is 20 years and 239 days old, which is the same exact age Arnie Hebner was when he scored a touchdown that season.

Allen, who is the youngest player in the NFL this season, also scored the game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“I can’t say it gets much easier than the two touchdowns that I had — perfect blocking,” Allen said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Obviously, being on the field with Breece [Hall] at the same time, he draws a ton of attention. That kind of took eyes off me and we had perfect blocking on the screen. So really easy. And, you know, kind of the same story on the touchdown run. So I can’t thank those guys enough.”

Allen didn’t get much mention in discussions of the Jets offensive weapons heading into the regular season, but the rookie made himself known on Sunday.