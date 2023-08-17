Jets release RB Damarea Crockett

Hopefully, Dalvin Cook didn’t pay Damarea Crockett for No. 33 on the Jets.

Crockett has been released, in the aftermath of Cook’s signing. The team announced the move on Thursday.

Crockett signed with the Jets in July, after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL. He signed with the Texans in 2019. In 2021, Crockett appeared in 12 games with the Broncos.

The Jets also signed cornerback Nehemiah Shelton. Undrafted in April, Shelton played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Crockett is the first running back to go. He might not be the last.

The depth chart at running back currently consists of Breece Hall, Cook, Michael Carter, Bam Knight, rookie Isreal Abanikanda, and Travis Dye.

