Jets retain The 33rd Team to assist with head coach, General Manager searches

A former Jets General Manager will be helping the team find their next one.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have retained The 33rd Team to support the team as they search for a new G.M. and head coach. The 33rd Team was founded by former Jets G.M. Mike Tannenbaum and produces a variety content analyzing the NFL.

Tannenbaum and former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman will be the representatives of the company assisting Jets owner Woody Johnson with their search. A number of other former NFL coaches, players and executives, including Bill Belichick, Chuck Pagano and Joe Banner, have worked with the company as well.

It is the first time that the company has worked with a team as part of the search process.