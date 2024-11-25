 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets retain The 33rd Team to assist with head coach, General Manager searches

  
Published November 25, 2024 10:42 AM

A former Jets General Manager will be helping the team find their next one.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have retained The 33rd Team to support the team as they search for a new G.M. and head coach. The 33rd Team was founded by former Jets G.M. Mike Tannenbaum and produces a variety content analyzing the NFL.

Tannenbaum and former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman will be the representatives of the company assisting Jets owner Woody Johnson with their search. A number of other former NFL coaches, players and executives, including Bill Belichick, Chuck Pagano and Joe Banner, have worked with the company as well.

It is the first time that the company has worked with a team as part of the search process.