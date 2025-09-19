 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets rule out Jermaine Johnson, Josh Reynolds

  
Published September 19, 2025 11:40 AM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn ruled quarterback Justin Fields out of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers earlier this week and he ruled several other players out on Friday.

Glenn told reporters that edge rusher Jermaine Johnson will not play due to an ankle injury. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 on the 2024 season and returned to play in the first two games of this season.

Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons, Tyler Baron, and Braiden McGregor will be available on the edge.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) and kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) are also going to be out this weekend.