Jets rule out Jermaine Johnson, Josh Reynolds

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn ruled quarterback Justin Fields out of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers earlier this week and he ruled several other players out on Friday.

Glenn told reporters that edge rusher Jermaine Johnson will not play due to an ankle injury. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 on the 2024 season and returned to play in the first two games of this season.

Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons, Tyler Baron, and Braiden McGregor will be available on the edge.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) and kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) are also going to be out this weekend.