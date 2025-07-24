Jets sign DB Tanner McCalister

The Jets have made their first roster change since the start of training camp.

They announced the signing of defensive back Tanner McCalister to their 90-man roster. Linebacker Jared Bartlett was waived in a corresponding move.

McCalister was waived by the Broncos in June. He had one tackle on special teams in three appearances for Denver last season. McCalister also had two tackles in three games with the Browns during the 2023 season.

Special teams will likely be McCalister’s best route to make the 53-man roster with the Jets this summer.

Bartlett signed with the Jets after going undrafted earlier this year.