nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was 'fair to ask'
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jets sign DB Tanner McCalister

  
Published July 24, 2025 04:46 PM

The Jets have made their first roster change since the start of training camp.

They announced the signing of defensive back Tanner McCalister to their 90-man roster. Linebacker Jared Bartlett was waived in a corresponding move.

McCalister was waived by the Broncos in June. He had one tackle on special teams in three appearances for Denver last season. McCalister also had two tackles in three games with the Browns during the 2023 season.

Special teams will likely be McCalister’s best route to make the 53-man roster with the Jets this summer.

Bartlett signed with the Jets after going undrafted earlier this year.