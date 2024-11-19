 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars' silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jets sign K Anders Carlson to 53-man roster

  
Published November 19, 2024 11:39 AM

The Jets won’t have another kicker depart them from the practice squad this week.

After a successful outing against Indianapolis on Sunday, Anders Carlson has signed to New York’s 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad, the Jets announced on Tuesday.

Carlson hit field goals of 58 and 35 yards on Sunday and made all three of his extra points.

A Packers sixth-round pick in 2023, Carlson has made 7-of-7 field goals and 6-of-7 extra points this season in three games — two for the 49ers and one for the Jets.

As a corresponding move, the Jets released defensive lineman Bruce Hector. He has appeared in three games for New York in 2024, playing 47 total defensive snaps.