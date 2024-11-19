Jets sign K Anders Carlson to 53-man roster

The Jets won’t have another kicker depart them from the practice squad this week.

After a successful outing against Indianapolis on Sunday, Anders Carlson has signed to New York’s 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad, the Jets announced on Tuesday.

Carlson hit field goals of 58 and 35 yards on Sunday and made all three of his extra points.

A Packers sixth-round pick in 2023, Carlson has made 7-of-7 field goals and 6-of-7 extra points this season in three games — two for the 49ers and one for the Jets.

As a corresponding move, the Jets released defensive lineman Bruce Hector. He has appeared in three games for New York in 2024, playing 47 total defensive snaps.