Jets sign Khalil Herbert, put Braelon Allen on IR

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:01 PM

Braelon Allen’s knee injury led the Jets added a running back to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Khalil Herbert off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. Allen was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Herbert signed with Seattle’s practice squad after being released by the Colts in August. He ran 28 times for 114 yards in eight games for the Bengals last season and he ran 372 times for 1,791 yards and nine touchdowns in 48 games with the Bears.

Allen will miss at least four games after being injured in the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins this week. Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis are the team’s other backs.