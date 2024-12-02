Jets sign RB Kene Nwangwu to their 53-man roster

Running back Kene Nwangwu made a big impact in his Jets debut on Sunday.

Nwangwu forced a fumble by Seahawks kickoff returner Dee Williams to set up a touchdown in the first quarter of the game and then he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the second quarter. Those would be the final points of the day for the Jets in a 26-21 home loss.

The Jets announced on Monday that they have signed Nwangwu to their active roster.

Nwangwu was a Vikings third-round pick in 2021 and he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in his first two seasons. The Vikings waived him this summer and he signed to the Jets’ practice squad in September.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, a 2022 fifth-round pick, was waived in a corresponding move. He has not appeared in a game this season.