Jets sign TE Neal Johnson, LB Anthony Hines

The Jets announced several roster moves on Monday morning.

They have signed tight end Neal Johnson and linebacker Anthony Hines to their 90-man roster. Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and cornerback Myles Jones were let go in corresponding moves.

Johnson signed with the Rams after going undrafted this year, but he was cut earlier this month. He had 30 catches for 383 yards and 5 touchdowns at Louisiana last season. Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah, Anthony Firkser, Zack Kuntz, and Lincoln Sefcik are the other tight ends for the Jets.

Hines has spent time on the Rams practice squad for the past two seasons, but has not appeared in any regular season games.