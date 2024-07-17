Jets sign third-round pick Malachi Corley

Jets rookies report to training camp on Thursday and all of their draft picks will be under contract once they arrive at the team’s facility.

Third-round pick Malachi Corley was the last of the players without a deal, but multiple reports indicate that he has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team. The wideout’s agreement leaves just a few 2024 draft picks to sign before the entire draft class is under contract.

Corley was taken with the first pick of the third round after the Jets traded up with the Panthers. Corley made a name for himself picking up yards after the catch while at Western Kentucky and had 79 receptions for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams are set to be the other lead targets for Aaron Rodgers this season. There’s been plenty of chatter about Davante Adams as well, but the Raiders wideout’s agents say nothing is doing on the trade front at the moment.