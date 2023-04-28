 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets sign Thomas Hennessy to four-year extension

  
Published April 28, 2023 01:07 PM
nbc_pft_willmcdonaldiv_230428
April 28, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Jets taking Will McDonald IV at No. 15 was a result of the Aaron Rodgers trade, but why the EDGE still will be plenty effective in New York.

The Jets have signed long snapper Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

His agency, RSR Sports Management, announced that Hennessy will receive the most guaranteed money for a long snapper in the NFL.

Hennessy enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing stability at the position after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum.

Hennessy is the longest tenured player on the Jets.

He has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. Hennessy has never fumbled as a pro, giving him an error-free record on field goals, PATs and punts.

He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May 2017. Indianapolis traded him to the Jets that August.