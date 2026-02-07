 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets to hire Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach

  
Published February 7, 2026 10:43 AM

The Jets are continuing the overhaul of Aaron Glenn’s staff by adding a new tight ends coach.

Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports that they are hiring Alfredo Roberts to fill that position. Jeff Blasko had that job last season, but is expected to join the Browns’ coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Roberts played tight end for the Chiefs and Cowboys from 1988-1993 and has been coaching in the NFL since 2023. He spent the last five seasons on the Steelers’ staff and has also been a position coach for the Chargers, Colts, Buccaneers, Browns, and Jaguars.

Roberts is the second former Steelers assistant to join the Jets in recent days. They have also hired defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.