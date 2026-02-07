Jets to hire Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach

The Jets are continuing the overhaul of Aaron Glenn’s staff by adding a new tight ends coach.

Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports that they are hiring Alfredo Roberts to fill that position. Jeff Blasko had that job last season, but is expected to join the Browns’ coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Roberts played tight end for the Chiefs and Cowboys from 1988-1993 and has been coaching in the NFL since 2023. He spent the last five seasons on the Steelers’ staff and has also been a position coach for the Chargers, Colts, Buccaneers, Browns, and Jaguars.

Roberts is the second former Steelers assistant to join the Jets in recent days. They have also hired defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.