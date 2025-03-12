Jets to make Aaron Rodgers a post-June 1 cut on Wednesday

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey said at the Scouting Combine that the Jets would likely designate Aaron Rodgers as a post-June 1 cut when they officially removed him from their roster and that move is now set to take place.

No players can be released with that designation until the new league year starts and that comes at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets will formally release Rodgers at that point and use the post-June 1 option.

The move will leave the Jets with $14 million in dead money on this year’s cap and $35 million in dead money next year.

While he’s still on the Jets’ roster, Rodgers has had permission to speak to other teams for a while. He has been linked most often to the Steelers and Giants, but no word of an agreement has surfaced at this point.