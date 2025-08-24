 Skip navigation
Jets trade DT Derrick Nnadi to Chiefs

  
August 24, 2025

Kansas City is bringing back a familiar face.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Jets are trading defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to the Chiefs.

New York and Kansas City are swapping conditional 2027 sixth and seventh-round picks to complete the deal.

Nnadi, 29, had been with the Chiefs for his entire career before signing with the Jets as a free agent this offseason. A third-round pick in 2018, Nnadi has appeared in 115 games with 87 starts. He appeared in all 17 games with one start for Kansas City last season, playing 20 percent of defensive snaps.