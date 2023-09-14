 Skip navigation
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Fletcher Cox, Marcus Davenport, Christian Darrisaw are active
NFL: Preseason-Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from Rams' practice squad
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs still "knocking the rust off"

Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from Rams’ practice squad

  
Published September 14, 2023 07:08 PM

The Jets have yet to sign another quarterback. They have definitely tried.

Per a league source, the Jets tried to sign quarterback Brett Rypien from the Rams’ practice squad. The Rams persuaded Rypien to sign with the practice squad in L.A.

The connection to Rypien comes from his presence on the roster last year with the Broncos, where Nathaniel Hackett worked as head coach. Hackett is now the offensive coordinator of the Jets.

The Rams cleared a roster spot for Rypien by placing rookie Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury.

The Jets are looking for quarterbacks in that range of skill and experience. They don’t want an established name who might envision an opportunity to supplant Zach Wilson, who is their guy for the balance of the season.

Currently, only Wilson is on the active roster. Tim Boyle remains on the practice squad. He’ll undoubtedly be elevated to the active roster to serve as the backup on Sunday.