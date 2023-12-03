Jets tried to “spark the offense” with Trevor Siemian, no word on QB for next week

The Jets made a quarterback change on Sunday, but they haven’t made any decisions about next weekend’s game against the Texans.

Head coach Robert Saleh pulled Tim Boyle in favor of Trevor Siemian with the Jets down 13-8 early in the fourth quarter, but Siemian could not lead the Jets to any points and the Falcons left MetLife Stadium with a win by the same score. Siemian was 5-of-13 for 66 yards and Boyle was 14-of-25 for 148 yards and an interception on his final pass of the day.

“Just trying to spark the offense. I’m not there yet with regards to next week,” Saleh said.

Saleh was then asked if Zach Wilson could return to the lineup. He repeated that he’s “not there yet” before clarifying that Wilson would be an option.

“He’s always in consideration,” Saleh said.

The problem for the Jets is that they’ve tried all their options during this five-game losing streak and they’ve all been lacking. The guy they wanted is Aaron Rodgers and he’s back at practice, but there’s no realistic playoff hope left for the Jets and that should lead to Rodgers remaining on the sideline the rest of the way.