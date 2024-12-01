 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jets up 21-13 after a wild few minutes in the Meadowlands

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:06 PM

The Seahawks special teams units did not travel well this weekend, but their defense came up with a big play.

Jets returner Kene Nwangwu took a kickoff return 99 yards for a touchdown after the Seahawks got on the board with a touchdown catch by A.J. Barner and Seahawks kickoff returner Laviska Shenault muffed the ensuing kick. Shenault tried to recover, but lost the ball again and kicker Anders Carlson recovered on the Seahawks’ 38-yard-line.

It was the second lost fumble on a kickoff of the half for the Seahawks as Nwangwu forced Dee Williams to lose the ball after the first Jets score of the game. The Jets scored a touchdown after that turnover and they probably should have had another touchdown as Aaron Rodgers missed a wide open Garrett Wilson on a second-down pass.

The Jets wouldn’t get any points as Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams picked off a tipped pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. The special teams issues returned when Jason Myers had his extra point blocked, so it’s 21-13 Jets with 7:39 to play.