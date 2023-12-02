Jets waive Adrian Amos, reportedly by mutual agreement

The Jets have decided to waive safety Adrian Amos, and he’s apparently happy about that.

Amos and the Jets mutually agreed to the parting, according to multiple reports.

Perhaps Amos is hoping he’ll get claimed by another team, or that he’ll pass through waivers and be able to sign with another team. The Jets would be under no obligation to waive him if they wanted him, of course, but sometimes teams let players go when they don’t want to be there because, as Mike Tomlin says, they want volunteers, not hostages.

Amos has played 34 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps and 63 percent of their special teams snaps. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets over the offseason and was one of several former Packers to join the Jets this year.

Any team that wants Amos can put in a waiver claim for him and have him for the last five weeks of the season, during which he’s owed about $350,000 in salary. If Amos passes through waivers, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.