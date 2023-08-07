Jets waive Chris Streveler

The Jets have elected to move on from one of their quarterbacks.

New York waived Chris Streveler, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Streveler, 28, had been dealing with a thumb injury after his hand hit a helmet of a Cleveland player during last week’s Hall of Fame Game. He was 1-of-7 passing in that game for 9 yards with an interception. He also had a 7-yard rush in his 18 snaps.

Streveler famously replaced a benched Zach Wilson in last year’s Week 16 matchup between the Jets and Jaguars. He was 10-of-15 passing for 90 yards and rushed for 54 yards in that contest.

The Jets now have Wilson and Tim Boyle behind starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they continue through the preseason.