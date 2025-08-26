 Skip navigation
Jets will cut WR Malachi Corley

  
August 26, 2025

Wide receiver Malachi Corley’s time with the Jets is up.

According to multiple reports, the Jets will waive Corley on Tuesday as they pare their roster down to 53 players.

That development is not what the Jets had in mind when they made Corley a third-round pick in 2024. There was hope that he’d become a reliable target in the offense after catching 259 passes at Western Kentucky, but he only had three catches as a rookie and his most memorable moment came on a turnover.

Corley was gliding toward a touchdown after taking a handoff against the Texans last October, but wound up letting go of the ball before crossing into the end zone and the Jets lost possession when the ball bounced out of bounds. He’ll be hoping to make more positive memories in his next NFL stop.