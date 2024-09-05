 Skip navigation
Jets will have Mike Williams on a snap count to start season

  
Published September 5, 2024 01:13 PM

Wide receiver Mike Williams remains on track to make his Jets debut against the 49ers on Monday night, but the team won’t be throwing him out on the field for a full workload.

That was the message from head coach Robert Saleh at a Thursday press conference. Williams tore his ACL while playing for the Chargers early last season and he was activated from the physically unable to perform list in late August, so he’s only been practicing for a few weeks. That’s why Saleh said Williams will be on a snap count in the opener.

“We’re going to be smart with him because our eyes are on the entire season,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Williams isn’t the only key member of the Jets offense making his return from an extended layoff, but the plan is for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to go the whole way on Monday night.