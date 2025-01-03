Jets will interview Mike Vrabel today

Mike Vrabel is the latest candidate to get an interview for the Jets’ head coaching job.

Vrabel will interview at the Jets’ facility today, according to Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

A consultant for the Browns this season, Vrabel’s contract with Cleveland expired this week, freeing him up to begin the process of looking for a head-coaching job before the season is over.

The Jets can interview coaching candidates now because they fired head coach Robert Saleh and replaced him with Jeff Ulbrich during the season. They were 2-3 when they fired Saleh and have gone 2-9 with Ulbrich.

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and are in desperate need of a head coach with credibility and a proven track record, and Vrabel fits the bill. In six seasons as head coach of the Titans he got them to the playoffs three times, including two AFC South titles and a trip to the AFC Championship Game as a wild card team.

Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL and was the Texans’ defensive coordinator before the Titans hired him in 2018.