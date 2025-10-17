 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Jets will list Garrett Wilson as doubtful for Sunday

  
Published October 17, 2025 11:37 AM

The Jets are unlikely to have wide receiver Garrett Wilson in Sunday’s attempt to win their first game of the season.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Wilson is going to be listed as doubtful to play against the Panthers. Wilson has not practiced this week because of a knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

The Jets ended that game with -10 net passing yards and missing Wilson will not do much to help their chances of a more impressive showing this time around. Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, and Tyler Johnson are the other wideouts on the Jets’ roster.

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) and linebacker Cam Jones (hip) will also be listed as doubtful.