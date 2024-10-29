Jets will try out kickers on Tuesday

After Greg Zuerlein missed two kicks in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that he had no regrets about sticking with Zuerlein despite several other missed kicks that have played major roles in several of the team’s losses this season.

Ulbrich’s lack of regret isn’t keeping the team from looking at other options as they head into Thursday night’s game against the Texans. Ulbrich said at a Monday press conference that the team is “going to bring the kickers in for a workout” on Tuesday and then decide who will handle the duties on Halloween.

“We’re going to have a good week of work,” Ulbrich said. “The beauty of the kicking area, you don’t need the rest that the rest of these guys necessarily need, so we’ll have a competition, bring some guys in and the best guy will play on Thursday.”

Zuerlein was reliable over his first two seasons with the Jets, but that has not been the case this season and the Jets haven’t been able to do enough in other phases of the game to overcome his struggles. That makes a change likely, even if it may be too late to correct the Jets’ overall trajectory.