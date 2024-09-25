Jets won’t put Morgan Moses on IR

The Jets will be without right tackle Morgan Moses for a while, but he won’t be going on injured reserve.

That was the word from head coach Robert Saleh at a Wednesday press conference. Saleh said that Moses will miss the next two games as a result of the knee injury he suffered in last Thursday’s win over the Patriots, but that the team expects him back before the four games he’d have to miss if he went on injured reserve.

Moses will miss this Sunday’s game against the Broncos and the Week Five game in London against the Vikings. The Jets then play the Bills at home and the Steelers on the road.

First-round pick Olu Fashanu will step into the lineup in place of Moses.