Jets WR Mike Williams expects to join team drills next week

Jets receiver Mike Williams returned to practice Aug. 7 when he passed his physical. But he has only participated in individual drills at practice, while running routes on the side as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Williams said Monday that he expected to be cleared for team drills soon.

“I think next week I’m going to be doing some team,” Williams said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team and lining up and going through some plays.”

Williams, 29, injured his knee in the third week of last season while playing for the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March.

He has missed 18 games the past two seasons.

“I’m always excited,” Williams said of getting back on the field. “This is what we do. I mean, we play football. So whenever you get an opportunity to go out there, you’re itching for it. So I’m excited for the opportunity to get in, get some reps with the QBs and see how far this thing goes.”

Williams has 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

The Jets open the season Sept. 9 against the 49ers.