 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets WR Mike Williams expects to join team drills next week

  
Published August 19, 2024 05:20 PM

Jets receiver Mike Williams returned to practice Aug. 7 when he passed his physical. But he has only participated in individual drills at practice, while running routes on the side as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Williams said Monday that he expected to be cleared for team drills soon.

“I think next week I’m going to be doing some team,” Williams said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team and lining up and going through some plays.”

Williams, 29, injured his knee in the third week of last season while playing for the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March.

He has missed 18 games the past two seasons.

“I’m always excited,” Williams said of getting back on the field. “This is what we do. I mean, we play football. So whenever you get an opportunity to go out there, you’re itching for it. So I’m excited for the opportunity to get in, get some reps with the QBs and see how far this thing goes.”

Williams has 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

The Jets open the season Sept. 9 against the 49ers.