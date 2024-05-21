Jevon Holland: The fact that Anthony Weaver is a good person makes a difference

It’s not a secret that multiple Dolphins defensive players took issue with how former coordinator Vic Fangio coached the unit in 2023.

Miami safety Jevon Holland made it clear he wasn’t a fan of Fangio when speaking to reporters on Tuesday about new DC Anthony Weaver.

Holland called Weaver’s approach “a complete 180” in comparison.

“Actually, ‘Weav’ is super dope, man,” Holland said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “Like as a person, as an ex-player, as a coach. You can just feel he understands where we’re coming from. He wants to hear us in our input on the defense and then is able to put that into how the defense is called and how the defense is taught. So now he’s great, man.”

When asked as a follow-up if Weaver’s status as a former player makes the difference, Holland came up with a quick response.

“I just think that it’s the fact that he’s a good person makes a difference,” Holland said.

A second-round pick in 2021, Holland started 12 games last season, recording 74 total tackles with four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and an interception.