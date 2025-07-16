Jihaad Campbell taking time to be “best version of myself” in return from shoulder surgery

Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell is eager to get back on the field after having shoulder surgery, but he isn’t going to push things any faster than necessary to make his first appearance of training camp.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last month that the team expects Campbell to start practicing in August. Campbell is putting less focus on a specific timetable and paying more attention to making sure he’s all the way back to health before jumping into the Philadelphia defense.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say frustration,” Campbell said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like, ‘Dang I wanna get back out there.’ God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt. It’s just all about rehab and taking it one day at a time. Just trusting in God’s faith and God’s journey, so I can be the best version of myself.”

The Eagles are also waiting on Nakobe Dean’s return from a knee injury, which will leave them with Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at the top of the linebacker depth chart to kick things off this summer. Once everyone is healthy, the group will be a deep one for Fangio to deploy in a bid for the sustained success that head coach Nick Sirianni is looking for from his team.