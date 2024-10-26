 Skip navigation
Jim Donovan, longtime voice of the Browns, dies at 68

  
Published October 26, 2024 02:40 PM

Jim Donovan, who has been the Cleveland Browns’ radio announcer since the franchise returned in 1999, has died at the age of 68.

Donovan announced just before the start of this season that he would need to step away from broadcasting to focus full-time on his health. Donovan was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000.

“This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”

Donovan also called national NFL games and Olympics broadcasts for NBC in the 1980s and 1990s.