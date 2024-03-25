Jim Harbaugh again touts J.J. McCarthy as draft’s best QB prospect

New Chargers coach and old Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pumped up his former quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, again Monday. Unlike last month when Harbaugh predicted McCarthy will be the No. 1 quarterback off the board, this time he said only that McCarthy is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft.

USC’s Caleb Williams is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the Bears.

“I’ve said it before, and I think it’s well documented: I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft. That’s just what I think. It’s my opinion,” Harbaugh said. “He’s the one who plays quarterback [the best]. Of all the quarterbacks that are in the draft – there are great quarterbacks in the draft – but I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft.”

It’s easy for Harbaugh to say: 1. McCarthy won him a national championship at Michigan, helping him become the Chargers’ head coach; 2. Harbaugh doesn’t need a quarterback with Justin Herbert already on the roster; 3. The Chargers hold the fifth overall pick and presumably would love for four quarterbacks to go in the first four picks, leaving them to take Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. or another of the best non-quarterbacks.

McCarthy won’t be the first quarterback selected and might not be the fourth. Where he goes is more important than when he goes, though Harbaugh insists McCarthy can handle whatever is thrown his way.

” Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, he’s got an extra gear especially when he’s challenged,” Harbaugh said. “He’s incredible. So big market, small market. Cold weather, hot weather. It won’t matter.”

McCarthy won’t go No. 1 overall, and he won’t follow Harbaugh to the Chargers. Anywhere else is possible.