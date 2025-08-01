Jim Harbaugh: Big night for Trey Lance in the Hall of Fame Game

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance did everything head coach Jim Harbaugh hoped he would do in the Hall of Fame Game.

Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and Harbaugh singled him out for having one of the most impressive games of any Charger on Thursday night.

“Big night for Trey,” Harbaugh said. “Played calm, played cool, played collected, ran the operation, I thought he threw the ball really well. Big night for him.”

Harbaugh noted that Lance, despite all the attention he has received as the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, is still just a 25-year-old who has started only five games in the NFL after starting only 17 games in college.

“He hasn’t had a lot of game experience, and that’s what we’re trying to give him, and he acquitted himself well,” Harbaugh said.

Lance is competing with Taylor Heinicke to be the backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert, and Thursday night gave Harbaugh some confidence that Lance can play well if the Chargers need to put him on the field.