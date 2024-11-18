Jim Harbaugh: Chargers got a signature win on Sunday night

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh says Sunday night’s win over the Bengals was a special moment for his team.

“That was a signature win right there. That was a big, big, big, big-time win. You never flinched, you never even stumbled,” Harbaugh told his players in the locker room. “We’ve got the right guys at the right time.”

The win improves the Chargers’ record to 7-3 and keeps them alive in the AFC West, where they’re now two games behind the 9-1 Chiefs. Kansas City remains the heavy favorite, but Harbaugh thinks his team is making strides toward its goal.

“Great win! Great team win,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “It was awesome. . . . All three phases stepped up and played their best when their best was needed.”

Harbaugh has another big game ahead against the Ravens and his brother, John Harbaugh, next week on Monday Night Football.