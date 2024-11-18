 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: Chargers got a signature win on Sunday night

  
Published November 18, 2024 04:20 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh says Sunday night’s win over the Bengals was a special moment for his team.

“That was a signature win right there. That was a big, big, big, big-time win. You never flinched, you never even stumbled,” Harbaugh told his players in the locker room. “We’ve got the right guys at the right time.”

The win improves the Chargers’ record to 7-3 and keeps them alive in the AFC West, where they’re now two games behind the 9-1 Chiefs. Kansas City remains the heavy favorite, but Harbaugh thinks his team is making strides toward its goal.

“Great win! Great team win,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “It was awesome. . . . All three phases stepped up and played their best when their best was needed.”

Harbaugh has another big game ahead against the Ravens and his brother, John Harbaugh, next week on Monday Night Football.