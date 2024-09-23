Jim Harbaugh confirms X-rays on Justin Herbert’s ankle were negative

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that X-rays on Justin Herbert’s ankle were negative. He expects the quarterback to undergo an MRI.

Herbert aggravated his high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, missing the final 10 snaps.

Harbaugh had no additional update on Herbert.

“Today will be a day of evaluation and treatment. By Wednesday, we’ll be able to give more specific updates,” Harbaugh said, via video from Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown Sunday before Taylor Heinicke replaced him.

The Chargers play the Chiefs on Sunday.