FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Jim Harbaugh is expected to be suspended four games to start the 2023 season

Published July 25, 2023 01:37 PM

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh apparently will have time to watch a few 49ers games to start the 2023 season.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of a pending investigation that would include a four-game suspension for Harbaugh.

The punishment flows from false statements Harbaugh allegedly made to NCAA investigators.

If/when the suspension becomes effective, Harbaugh would miss games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers.

Earlier this year, the Broncos interviewed Harbaugh twice for their head-coaching vacancy. In 2022, the Vikings interviewed Harbaugh, who was prepared to take the job if it had been offered.

The situation could be the thing that pushes Harbaugh back to the NFL in 2024. He, and others, were eyeballing the Chargers job, given the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert. There could possibly be a vacancy in L.A. in 2024.

For Harbaugh, he might be inclined to take any NFL offer that comes his way. If such an offer does.