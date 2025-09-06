Jim Harbaugh: It’s a big, big win, it’s monumental, will go down in Charger lore

The Chargers upset the Chiefs on Friday night, and Jim Harbaugh could not have been happier with the way his team played.

“It’s a big, big win,” Harbaugh said after the game. “Our guys really prepared for it, they worked extremely hard, and just throughout the course of the game you could tell our guys weren’t going to be denied. We were playing against a team, that’s how they play — they’re not going to be denied. Two opposing wills, two opposing forces, and we came out on top.”

The Chiefs have won the AFC West nine straight years, and Harbaugh knows that if the Chargers are going to get to where they want to go, they’re going to have to get through the Chiefs. Starting the season 1-0 and knocking the Chiefs down to 0-1 was a very big deal, Harbaugh said, and he was especially happy to do it while giving up a home game to play in Brazil.

“There’s nothing that makes you feel more like a man than when you compete against a team at the highest level and you prevail,” Harbaugh said. “And the longer the travel, the better it makes for the feeling of breaking through, overcoming. It was awesome.”

There are still 16 games to play, but Harbaugh believes the Chargers have accomplished something lasting.

“It’s monumental. September 5 will go down in Charger lore, in my opinion,” Harbaugh said. “It was a big win.”