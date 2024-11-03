 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz reunite today

  
Published November 3, 2024 12:51 PM

Here’s a somewhat obscure, but nevertheless compelling, storyline for Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Browns.

It will be only the second time that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will meet since their notorious 2011 post-game handshake, during Harbaugh’s first year with the 49ers and Schwartz’s third second with the Lions.

There’s an entire chapter devoted to it in Playmakers (where the chapters are all short). The dispute was rooted in an offseason dinner, during which Schwartz told Jim that, given the impact of the lockout on the preparation for the season, he shouldn’t expect to do much in his first year as an NFL head coach. Harbaugh sat there, said nothing, but seethed.

During the game, Harbaugh attempted to throw his red challenge flag at a time when he couldn’t. “Know the rules, Harbaugh!” Schwartz yelled across the field.

Once the game ended, they met for the traditional postgame handshake. Harbaugh was aggressive, with a hard meeting of the palms and a slap on the back. Schwartz didn’t like it. It got heated. It got entertaining.

And it was more than 13 years ago. Coming up in about 13 minutes, their second meeting since that day will get started in Cleveland.