Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz reunite today

Here’s a somewhat obscure, but nevertheless compelling, storyline for Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Browns.

It will be only the second time that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will meet since their notorious 2011 post-game handshake, during Harbaugh’s first year with the 49ers and Schwartz’s third second with the Lions.

There’s an entire chapter devoted to it in Playmakers (where the chapters are all short). The dispute was rooted in an offseason dinner, during which Schwartz told Jim that, given the impact of the lockout on the preparation for the season, he shouldn’t expect to do much in his first year as an NFL head coach. Harbaugh sat there, said nothing, but seethed.

During the game, Harbaugh attempted to throw his red challenge flag at a time when he couldn’t. “Know the rules, Harbaugh!” Schwartz yelled across the field.

Once the game ended, they met for the traditional postgame handshake. Harbaugh was aggressive, with a hard meeting of the palms and a slap on the back. Schwartz didn’t like it. It got heated. It got entertaining.

And it was more than 13 years ago. Coming up in about 13 minutes, their second meeting since that day will get started in Cleveland.