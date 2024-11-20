Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh believes he is coaching one of the best ever to play the game in quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh said today that people need to appreciate that they’re watching greatness when they watch Herbert play.

“Enjoy it. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all-time,” Harbaugh said. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that.”

Harbaugh said Herbert has every trait a Hall of Fame quarterback needs to have.

“Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like being around greatness every day.”

The arrival of Harbaugh has reinvigorated the Chargers, but Harbaugh believes the team he inherited already had the most important piece in Herbert. The two of them may be winning games for the Chargers for many years to come.