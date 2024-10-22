 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 20 Raiders at Rams
Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 20 Raiders at Rams
Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: No issues with heart during Monday’s game

  
Published October 22, 2024 11:44 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been wearing a heart monitor since briefly leaving last week’s game because of an irregular heartbeat, and he said after Monday night’s game that everything went fine.

Harbaugh said he had no recurrence of the irregular heartbeat or any other heart-related issues during the game.

“It was good, thanks for asking. No issues,” Harbaugh said when a reporter asked him after the game about his heart.

Harbaugh has been dealing with heart issues since 2012, when he underwent a procedure while he was head coach of the 49ers. He indicated last week that his doctors do not expect his latest issues to have any impact on his ability to coach.