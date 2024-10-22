Jim Harbaugh: No issues with heart during Monday’s game

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been wearing a heart monitor since briefly leaving last week’s game because of an irregular heartbeat, and he said after Monday night’s game that everything went fine.

Harbaugh said he had no recurrence of the irregular heartbeat or any other heart-related issues during the game.

“It was good, thanks for asking. No issues,” Harbaugh said when a reporter asked him after the game about his heart.

Harbaugh has been dealing with heart issues since 2012, when he underwent a procedure while he was head coach of the 49ers. He indicated last week that his doctors do not expect his latest issues to have any impact on his ability to coach.