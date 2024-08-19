 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert’s return: I thought I heard the voices of angels

  
Published August 19, 2024 06:16 PM

The Chargers posted a photo of quarterback Justin Herbert at practice Monday, prompting a sigh of relief from everyone associated with the team.

Herbert had last practiced July 31 when he injured the plantar fascia in his right foot, and for two weeks, he wore a walking boot.

“I felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard music,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “Voices of angels maybe. It felt great. It felt great.”

The Chargers have missed Herbert, with Easton Stick and Luis Perez leading the team to 12 points in two preseason games. The team cut fourth quarterback Max Duggan on Monday.

Herbert has nearly three weeks to ramp up for the season opener against the Raiders.

He had started 62 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, before missing the final four games of last season to undergo surgery on his broken right index finger.