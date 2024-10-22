 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh on late flag that was picked up: I saw our receiver get held

  
Published October 22, 2024 06:04 AM

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says the official who threw a flag that would have given his team a key first down late in Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals made the right call, and the officials who overruled that flag made the wrong call.

The play in question was a third-and-4 just before the two-minute warning. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a deep pass to wide receiver Simi Fehoko, and the ball sailed well past Fehoko as he was tied up with Cardinals cornerback Max Melton. One official threw a flag on Melton.

But after the officials conferred, they ruled that there was no foul for pass interference because the ball was uncatchable. It’s debatable whether it would have been uncatchable without Melton’s contact, but Harbaugh says that regardless it should have been a defensive holding penalty, which is not negated even if the pass is uncatchable.

“I saw our receiver get held, wrapped around,” Harbaugh said. “They were doing the uncatchable sign. We had a double-move on, he got grabbed. I’ll let them explain how they officiated that play.”

The official explanation from referee Clete Blakeman after the game was that all of the officials talked and thought the flight path of the ball made it uncatchable. That doesn’t explain why there was no defensive holding call, though.

If the Chargers had been given the defensive holding call, they would have had first-and-10 deep in Cardinals territory with less than two minutes left, and they could have either scored the game-winning touchdown or at least forced the Cardinals to use all their timeouts before kicking a go-ahead field goal. Instead, the Chargers had to kick their field goal right then, and the Cardinals had plenty of time to march down for a game-winning field goal of their own in the Cardinals’ 17-15 win.

That final Cardinals drive was aided by yet another questionable call, on a helmet-to-helmet hit, which gave the Cardinals 15 yards and an automatic first down on what would have been third-and-10. Harbaugh declined to criticize that call. But he clearly wasn’t happy with the officials on Monday night.