Jim Harbaugh “optimistic” about Justin Herbert’s availability for Monday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not practice Wednesday, but the Chargers aren’t ruling him out.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is hopeful Herbert will play Monday night against the Eagles.

“We’re optimistic that’s going to be the case,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Omar Navarro of the team website.

Herbert was in attendance at practice, though he didn’t participate.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. Everybody back today, meetings and out on the field for walk-through,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fracture in his left hand.

Harbaugh said Herbert is “day-to-day.”

“Just see how the week goes, but he’s doing good,” Harbaugh said.