CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Jim Harbaugh “optimistic” about Justin Herbert’s availability for Monday

  
Published December 3, 2025 05:13 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not practice Wednesday, but the Chargers aren’t ruling him out.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is hopeful Herbert will play Monday night against the Eagles.

We’re optimistic that’s going to be the case,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Omar Navarro of the team website.

Herbert was in attendance at practice, though he didn’t participate.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. Everybody back today, meetings and out on the field for walk-through,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fracture in his left hand.

Harbaugh said Herbert is “day-to-day.”

“Just see how the week goes, but he’s doing good,” Harbaugh said.