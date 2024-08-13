 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh won’t be Michigan’s honorary captain in season opener

  
Published August 13, 2024 02:09 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh won’t be returning to Ann Arbor for the first game of Michigan’s 2024 season after all.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national title in January before leaving to become the Chargers coach and the school said last week that he would return to serve as their honorary captain for an August 31 game against Fresno State. The announcement came after the NCAA issued a four-year “show cause” order on Harbaugh related to an investigation into recruiting violations from earlier in his tenure.

On Tuesday, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters that Harbaugh will not be joining the team for the game. Moore said Harbaugh told him that he wants to focus on the Chargers.

Harbaugh and Moore, among others from the program, may also be disciplined for the Conor Stallions sign-stealing investigation. The NFL has had no comment on whether Harbaugh could face any league discipline as a result of the NCAA’s findings.