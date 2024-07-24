 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh’s first day of training camp was “like being born”

  
Published July 24, 2024 07:44 PM

The start of the offseason program was “Happy New Year” to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. Only 3 1/2 months have passed since then, but it was New Year’s Day all over again at the start of training camp.

And Happy Birthday.

“It’s like New Year’s Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “You’re in there. It’s comfortable and safe, and now you’re out. You’re born. Lights are on. It’s bright, chaos; people looking at you; people talking at you; and it just feels good to have it happen.”

It was 2014 when Harbaugh last coached in the NFL. He’s back and coming off a national title at the University of Michigan.

His hiring in Los Angeles has Chargers fans as excited as they have been in years.

Safety Derwin James said comparing training camp to “coming into the world” was fitting for the Chargers.

“He’s his own guy. We love him,” James said.