Jim Harbaugh’s first day of training camp was “like being born”

The start of the offseason program was “Happy New Year” to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. Only 3 1/2 months have passed since then, but it was New Year’s Day all over again at the start of training camp.

And Happy Birthday.

“It’s like New Year’s Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “You’re in there. It’s comfortable and safe, and now you’re out. You’re born. Lights are on. It’s bright, chaos; people looking at you; people talking at you; and it just feels good to have it happen.”

It was 2014 when Harbaugh last coached in the NFL. He’s back and coming off a national title at the University of Michigan.

His hiring in Los Angeles has Chargers fans as excited as they have been in years.

Safety Derwin James said comparing training camp to “coming into the world” was fitting for the Chargers.

“He’s his own guy. We love him,” James said.