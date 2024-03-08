Jim Irsay “doing great,” will present Dwight Freeney at HOF induction

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted on social media last month that he was “on the mend” after a severe respiratory illness and gave another update on his health Friday.

Irsay told Mike Chappell of Fox59 that he is in the hospital after having leg surgery, which he said was his 26th operation in the last seven years. Irsay said that it has “been a tough process,” but called himself “thankful and blessed” to be where he is right now.

“I’m doing great,” Irsay said. “I’ve appreciated all of the prayers and concerns. It’s a long road and you have to be patient. The great news is everything is going well.’’

Irsay also took to social media to announce that he will present former Colts edge rusher Dwight Freeney at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this summer.

“Dwight was a unique player. Just a complete disruptor,’’ Irsay said. “I said every time the ball’s snapped it was like a bar fight brought out on his side of the line of scrimmage. He created havoc.”

While he’s planning to be in Canton, Irsay said he was not sure if he’ll be at league meetings later this year because “you’ve got to put your health first.”