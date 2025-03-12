 Skip navigation
Jim Irsay releases statement praising Ryan Kelly as he leaves in free agency

  
Published March 12, 2025 03:20 PM

Players are coming and going across the NFL this week, but one particular free agent departure meant enough to Colts owner Jim Irsay for him to release a statement about it.

Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl center with the Colts, has agreed to a contract with the Vikings. And Irsay says it’s tough to say goodbye.

“It’s been an honor to watch Ryan represent the horseshoe and he will forever be a part of the Colts family,” Irsay wrote. “Ryan is the only center our franchise has ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and he developed into an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player over nine seasons. As great as he was on the field, Ryan, along with his wife Emma, made just as big of an impact off the field.”

It’s an unusual move from the Colts to make such a statement, but Irsay felt that Kelly was an important enough player to the team that he warranted it — even if he didn’t warrant a contract offer big enough to convince him to stay in Indianapolis.