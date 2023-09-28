Jim Schwartz: We won’t alter approach against Lamar Jackson, we’ll take fight to him

The Browns defense has allowed the fewest points and yards of any team in the league through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, which reflects well on the job that new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has done so far.

Schwartz’s next test comes against the Ravens this Sunday and that means he’ll be tasked with coming up with a plan to limit the effectiveness of quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Thursday, Schwartz said that his approach to dealing with Jackson isn’t going to differ much from his approach to dealing with everyone else.

In short, Schwartz is going to keep the aggressiveness dialed up this weekend.

“You can error on the other side of Lamar Jackson,” Schwartz said at his press conference. “If you sit there and shoo the chickens, as we say, you’re not gonna get him either. We’re gonna rely on our team speed, we’re gonna rely on team defense, we’re gonna rely on running through with leverage and try to take the fight to him as opposed to sitting back and trying to hem him in.”

Schwartz has pushed all the right buttons thus far and more of the same this weekend would give the Browns a good chance at moving to 3-1 on the season.