Jimmy Garoppolo back at Raiders practice, Josh McDaniels “hopeful” he’ll play

The Raiders should have their starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup with the Lions on Monday.

After missing last week’s game with a back injury, Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to practice on Thursday.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said during his press conference that he’s “hopeful” Garoppolo will be able to play. Being a part of the first on-field work of the week is a good sign for that availability.

“As long as we don’t have anything [that] goes the other way, we’re very hopeful that that’ll be the case,” McDaniels said.

Las Vegas had Brian Hoyer start last week’s loss to the Bears with rookie Aidan O’Connell entering the game late in the second half for mop-up work.

The Raiders are 3-2 in games Garoppolo has started this year. He’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023.

Las Vegas will note Garoppolo’s level of participation in the team’s first injury report, which will be released later today.