Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby questionable for Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo is not the only key Raiders player whose availability is unclear for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Garoppolo (concussion) is questionable, as he still needs to clear the final stages of the protocol. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) is also questionable after he was limited in practice on Friday. Crosby did not practice on Thursday.

Head coach Josh McDaniels noted in his Friday press conference that the team was trying to make “smart decisions” with Crosby and some other players with practice time this week.

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) has been ruled out.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), safety Roderic Teamer (Achilles), and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (groin) are questionable. Hobbs was added to the injury report on Friday after he was limited in practice.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) and defensive tackle Byron Young (ankle) have no game status and are expected to play.